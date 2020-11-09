Donors sought to give Christmas blessings

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services is looking for donors to grant some Christmas Blessing for clients who have life-impacting needs.
COVID-19 challenged Douglass Community Services to revision the traditional adopt-a-family program for both safety and impact.
“We have many families that because of illness or unemployment are experiencing real needs,” Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stacey Nicholas said. “The Christmas Blessings program gives us an opportunity to meet pressing family needs.”
Working with caseworkers and community professionals, clients’ needs were gathered. Sometimes the needs are simple, like clothing. Other times, the needs are extensive, like automotive help or utility assistance.
A catalogue was made of all the requests.
Donors may elect to purchase an item or donate funds toward an item. The instructions for donations are in the enclosed booklet.
Booklets are available by emailing Nicholas at communityoutreach@douglassonline.org or calling 573-221-3892.