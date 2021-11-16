HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services is looking for donors to grant some Christmas Blessings for clients who have life-impacting needs.
“We have many families that because of illness or unemployment are experiencing real challenges this holiday season,” said Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stephanie Himmel. “The Christmas Blessings program gives us an opportunity to meet pressing family needs.”
Working with caseworkers and community professionals, families were able to gather a list of items that would benefit them this holiday season. Sometimes the needs are simple, like clothing. Other times, the needs are extensive, like automotive help or utility assistance.
A catalogue was made of all the requests.
Donors may elect to purchase an item or donate funds toward an item. The instructions for donations are in a booklet.
A booklet is available by emailing Himmel at communityoutreach@douglassonline.org or calling 573-221-3892.
