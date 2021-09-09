HANNIBAL — The forthcoming Options for Women Hannibal Pregnancy Resource Center is moving forward with crowdfunding donations and volunteer assistance. This year, the annual Bowling Green Banquet for Life will be joined by the first Banquet for Life in Hannibal on Oct. 25.
Paul Brunner, executive director of Options for Women, said volunteers have signed up for various committees during the first meeting on May 11 and a second meeting Aug. 31. A crowdfunding page has been set up at shorturl.at/eluHO to collect donations toward a $50,000 goal for materials for the Hannibal facility build-out. So far. $4,300 has been raised, and Brunner said there is still a strong need for donations and volunteers — including receptionists, coaches, ultrasound technicians and staff for the Baby Boutique.
Brunner said an initial step in getting the center moving forward will involve an engineer-approved set of plans for the site at 7A Northport Plaza. He’s following up on a couple leads right now, and the materials phase will come next. Volunteers have been assisting with various tasks, with the banquet committee being the most active at the moment.
Options for Women started five years ago in Bowling Green, Mo., with support from Joe and Jane Dalton, founders of PRC in Rolla, Mo. The Daltons spoke during the first meeting in Hannibal, offering advice and support for the forthcoming center. As the Hannibal center comes closer to fruition, it will reflect the mission of Options for Women, providing resources like ultrasounds, life coaching, father’s ministries and prayer sessions.
Options for Women’s mission statement outlines support for women and for men in the area facing parenting decisions or a crisis pregnancy with “the complimentary clinical, material, educational, emotional and spiritual support required to make Christ-centered lifestyle choices.”
Brunner said this is the first time for planning two Banquets for Life, which feature a table host or hostess who will invite other women and men to join them in the cause. Steventhen Holland will be the keynote speaker at each event. Hannibal’s Banquet for Life will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Calvary Baptist Church. The Bowling Green Banquet for Life will take place the following day at 6:30 p.m., at St. Clement Knights of Columbus Hall.
A capital campaign for the Hannibal center is planned, and Brunner said he has been reaching out to some lead donors. There has been a great deal of work involved, but Brunner is enthusiastic about the first Banquet for Life in Hannibal and the momentum ahead.
“We’re kind of in that really needy stage right now, but God provides,” Brunner said. “It’s been neat to see how he provided here in Bowling Green, and I’m sure it will be very encouraging as we get closer to opening. We can see how He raises up particular people to meet different needs.”
Brunner encouraged anyone who would like to donate or volunteer to reach out through the crowdfunding page, call 573-213-5119, or mail Options for Women at 1420 Bus. 61 S. Bowling Green, Mo. 63334.