Donation provides boost to forthcoming permanent home for Loaves and Fishes

HANNIBAL — Harvest Outreach Ministries is drawing closer to achieving a longtime goal of a permanent home for their Loaves and Fishes meal ministry following lots of planning, and a gift from members of the Gospel Shed and Iron Horse Church.
Pastor Martin and Betty Miller talked with Pastor James Bridges, Pastor Larry Hinds and Pastor Randy McDonald about plans for the new community center and permanent location for Loaves and Fishes in a lot they purchased next to New Hope Gospel Center. Bridges said the ministry receives about five more pallets of food each month through the Feed America program, and they have doubled the amount of meals distributed to 1,500 meals per month. He said ministry members are having to store the food in multiple locations.
Hinds said the ministry will benefit greatly from having food in a central location. The food bank delivery came in Wednesday, and they have to go to Pentecostal Church to pick it up with a trailer, then on to Cornerstone Baptist Church for unloading.
“We can actually get more food, so it’s going to give us the ability to feed more people,” he said. “I think that’s the greatest thing about it right there.”
Bridges was also excited about the prospect of reaching out to more people.
“We can do much more if we have our own building — we can do more for the community,” Bridges said, pointing to where the entrance will be, allowing for a dining area after COVID subsides along with a drive-thru option.
Bridges said fellowship is a key part of the outreach, and they look forward to the time when it is safe to have a dining area open again.
“We had a lot of senior citizens that just liked eating down there, because they had somebody to eat with — not necessarily that they needed the meal, but they would be alone,” Bridges said, noting the drive-thru option would continue so people could bring home meals to loved ones.
The plans call for a commercial kitchen, and Bridges said it would be possible to distribute around 2,000 meals a month. The second story will house a community center for gatherings like Alcoholics Anonymous and for agencies to book for different events.
Bridges commended the community for its support so far, mentioning how great it has been to use the former Helping Hand Baptist Church building.
Bridges pointed out how the location on Lyon St. is ideal, with its close proximity to the Hannibal Nutrition Center and the current location for Loaves and Fishes in the former Helping Hand Baptist Church building. He said their new next-door neighbors at New Hope Gospel Center are excited about the forthcoming building, which they could use for revivals and other events.
So far, McDonald has been busy clearing brush from the lot, and the tree will be removed to make room for the structure. Next, the engineering bid process will begin. Harvest Outreach Ministries members have met with city officials and members of the Marion County Commission and Ralls County Commission. Hinds said the ministry has been affected by COVID-19, and funds should be available. Bridges said the feedback so far has been positive, and ministry members are excited for what the future holds.
“It’s coming along really good. We’ve gotten quite a bit of interest in it. So hopefully, we can generate more interest, because I think having a community center in Hannibal is something we so desperately, desperately need. And having a permanent home for Loaves and Fishes is something we’ve been working for for the last 10 years,” Bridges said.
Martin Miller said the donation came from offerings at the Gospel Shed and Iron Horse Church. Martin and Betty Miller worked with Hinds years ago for the prison outreach ministry, and he said his son used to attend Hinds’ church.
Miller knew how vital the building would be for the community. He recalled how he accompanied his father as a young boy for a highway project in DeSoto, Mo. They were unable to find a place to stay, and they met the owner of a tourist cabin converted into a chicken house. He finally agreed to let them stay there during the highway work.
Miller said the donation reflects how members of local churches team up to help residents in need.
“We would just like the community to know that the churches in the area are concerned about the welfare of the people — that they get fed and have a place to stay,” Miller said. “I’ve always been a believer if you will tend to the physical needs of a person, then you can talk to them about their spiritual needs. I’ve always been a believer in that.”
After the tree is removed, Bridges said he is looking forward to the chance to break ground for the new building. More information or the opportunity to donate to the ministry is available by visiting harvestoutreach.faith or send a check made out to Harvest Outreach to 1732 Hope St.