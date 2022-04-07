Donation makes a ton of difference in Ralls County

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A donation of just under a ton of food was delivered to the Ralls County Food Pantry on Wednesday.
Steve Yager, Northeast Regional Coordinator for the Food Bank for Central Missouri & Northeast Missouri, said the delivery of 1,949 pounds included a wide variety of essential food items. Each month’s food donation is based on local levels of need.
Depending on the level of food insecurity in Ralls County, the new partnership between NECAC and the Food Bank could continue past December.
The Food Bank provides food to the Center Food Pantry, and Yager explained the partnership with NECAC enables support in the New London community again.
Yager explained the Food Bank has witnessed food security jumping by about 40% in the area compared to last year. So far, the Food Bank is providing about 300,000 pounds of food at no cost to local pantries.
The Food Bank is teamed up with Feeding America, which reports one in five children and one in four adults face food insecurity. Yager said the pandemic and related factors during the past two years have affected more families.
NECAC Ralls County Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker has witnessed families’ needs at a steady pace since January. Each month, she assists 20 to 30 families with food.
A few of the clients Dunker sees are homeless or facing housing challenges, but many people are working adults. Dunker said she often talks with someone who is either underemployed or facing high rent costs, making food purchases more difficult.
Carol Miller, of New London, and Eugenia Reed, of Perry, were excited to lend a hand unloading the food for the pantry with Dunker and fellow NECAC staff members.
Miller came to visit Dunker one day, discovering how she was reaching out to community members with the growing food pantry. The service is a blessing to clients, especially those who are disabled, elderly and facing employment challenges, she said.
Miller received food from the pantry one time, noting it made a positive difference for preparing meals. She was thrilled to see the large donation of frozen chicken, frozen peas, canned goods, sanitization wipes, pasta and other essentials arrive.
She explained how the food pantry is helping area families amid rising gas and food prices and employment challenges.
“I think this is great for the town of New London,” she said. “This is a ‘God’ thing. He blesses us in many ways. This is great, what they’re doing here, because there’s a lot of people around here that are in need. And when they don’t have the resources, this a place to come.”
Miller called Dunker to see if she could help.
The team of volunteers stocked the refrigerator, freezer and metal shelves for the food pantry in just a few minutes.
Reed smiled as she helped out with the food pantry’s new delivery.
She came in to the NECAC Ralls County Service Center for assistance through the agency’s Expanding Your Employability program. Reed is single, disabled and on a fixed income.
NECAC staff members assisted Reed with transportation needs. Through the EYE program, she will return to school to supplement her income.
Reed said the outreach from NECAC staff members made a big difference in her life.
“They’re just heaven-sent. It felt great. It kind of cheered me up a little bit,” she said.
Reed said she doesn’t receive many food benefits, and the food pantry has provided what she needs. She explained how the food donation “is good for everybody.” She encouraged everyone to take advantage of the opportunity who needs it.
Yager was happy to be a part of the new partnership and reach even more families in Ralls County. The food delivery included items which aren’t always available, like meats and canned vegetables.
“We’re pleased with the partnership and pleased that they decided to work with us and vice versa,” he said. “I tell folks all the time, we as the Food Bank can’t do what we do without our local pantries, and they can’t do what they do without us. It takes a partnership. It takes all of us working together, bringing our little bit to the table, so that we can help the masses.”
Dunker commended community members who provided donations leading up to Wednesday, mentioning they have been “more than giving” in supporting the pantry each month. For her, the milestone reflected a bittersweet mixture of emotions.
The growing need is difficult for Dunker to witness, but she is relieved there will always be enough food at the pantry for people to get the food they need for their loved ones and themselves.
“It’s a little bit sad that it’s grown to this big, just because the need is there, and it’s really hard to think about your community struggling,” Dunker said. “But I’m really thankful that we are able to partner with the Food Bank and be able to fill those needs for the community.”
The hours for the Ralls County Food Pantry are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dunker encouraged people who wish to donate or receive food to stop by during those hours or call 573-985-2411.
Arrangements can also be made for people who do not have transportation available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.