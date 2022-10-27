JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Be a pain in the neck by dressing up as a vampire this Halloween, not by driving distracted. The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging trick-or-treaters and drivers to stay alert for each other.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. And since 2015, Missouri has seen more fatal crashes involving pedestrians in October than any other month.

