HANNIBAL — The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
Registration will be at 8 a.m. The second round will be played at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
The tournament is sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Excitement Disc Golf and Palmyra Parks and Recreation. Registration is available at www.discgolfscene.com.
The entry fee is $30-$50 depending on the division; and there is 100 percent payout, plus additional cash for prizes.
Don Crane, who designed the disc golf course at Huckleberry Park, died in 2016. Crane voluntarily organized, facilitated and implemented disc golf tournaments at the Hannibal disc golf course. The disc golf course at Huckleberry Park opened in 2006. The course was expanded last year.
Disc golf is similar to traditional golf, however, instead of using golf clubs and balls aiming for a hole, disc golf players use golf discs and aim for a disc golf basket which is a pole extending up from the ground with chains and a basket where the disc lands. The object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area and finishing with the disc coming to rest in the basket.
More information about the tournament is available by calling John Shaw at 319-470-6938.
