HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man and woman have been arrested after a Saturday morning domestic dispute involving a firearm left a man injured.

The Tenth Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants for Julia A. Bowen, 55, of Hannibal, and Richard D. Bowen, 24, of Hannibal. Julia Bowen was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Richard Bowen was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.