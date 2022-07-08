HANNIBAL — One of the certainties which come with living in a community on the banks of a major river is that at some point the water will invade. The Hannibal riverfront was designed with that n mind.
While many pieces of the renovated riverfront can be removed ahead of the rising Mississippi River, such will not be the case for the large electrical panels that are located east of Hannibal's downtown flood levee.
"There is a huge dome that will sit over them (electrical panels) that is called the 'Dive Bell,'" said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, during the June meeting of the Hannibal Park Board in council chambers at city hall. "It should not flood; it was designed that way. But that (next major flood) will be the first test."
While the Mississippi River has yet to test the Hannibal Dive Bell, the new electrical infrastructure received another test of sorts not long ago.
"We had our first big riverfront event and by all accounts it went very well," Dorian said. "We were extremely nervous because it was the first time that the electric was used (for a riverfront event). The new electrical panels worked really well."
Because of the electric panels' initial success additional ones will be utilized in the future.
"We have given the OK to the board (of public works) to build seven more so we will have 10 total, so we will be able to have big events and have plenty of electricity," Dorian said. "Before we had a whole bunch of them built we wanted to make sure they worked because they are quite expensive."
