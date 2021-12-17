District 5 Capitol Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When the 2022 legislative session begins in January, members of the Missouri House will consider legislation meant to ensure children are taught appropriate subject matter in the classroom, and that parents have access to the instructional material being taught to their kids.
HB 1835 would create academic performance standards for social studies curriculum in Missouri schools. The sponsor said the goal is to have material taught in the classroom that will properly develop each student’s civic knowledge.
“Parents around the state are very concerned about some of the subject matter that has shown up in our classrooms such as critical race theory. It’s important that we give our kids a complete picture of our nation’s history, but also that we provide this information in a way that is accurate and unbiased. Parents should not have to worry that their kids are being exposed to hateful, racist ideologies when they send them to school,” said the bill’s sponsor.
Another bill, HB 1834, would make it clear that schools must be transparent about the instructional material they are using in their classrooms. The bill specifies that any request for information on material used in the classroom must be provided within 45 days and that it will be provided at no charge for residents of the school district. The bill’s sponsor said parents should have full knowledge of the subject matter being taught to their kids.
“We’ve seen parents and even my fellow legislators request this information only to meet strong resistance from schools that don’t want to provide it. Parents deserve to know what is being taught to their kids and my bill simply ensures they will be able to obtain that information quickly and without having to pay excessive fees,” said the sponsor.
This is the first of a blizzard of such bills that will be introduced and heard this legislative session.
I recently delivered a resolution to the Hannibal School District (received by Superintendent Susan Johnson), honoring their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide quality education to students under extreme circumstances, as well as taking the lead in communicating concerns in real-time across the Hannibal area. We do a lot of things right in 5th District and communicating is one of them.
Budget leaders agree to Consensus Revenue Estimate
Budget leaders from the House and Senate have reached an agreement with the governor’s office for projected revenue growth in the coming fiscal year. Known as the Consensus Revenue Estimate (CRE), the figure is used by Gov. Parson and legislative leaders to build and balance the state operating budget.
For the next fiscal year, Fiscal Year 2023, leaders project general revenue growth of 2.1 percent over the estimated revenue for the current Fiscal Year 2022. If correct, the estimate would put Missouri at a total of $11.4 billion in general revenue for the next fiscal year.
“As we emerge from one of the most trying economic times in a generation, forecasting revenue growth is particularly important this year. Therefore, I’m pleased to put forward a conservative revenue estimate to which the House, Senate and Governor have agreed,” said the House Budget Chairman.
Gov. Parson said, “With general revenue expected to increase and large amounts of Missourian’s federal tax dollars returning to our state, we have a great opportunity and responsibility to make smart, meaningful investments that serve Missourians now and into the future. We look forward to working with the General Assembly this session to create a balanced budget for the people of Missouri.”
The revised estimate for the current fiscal year (FY22) assumes a 0.5 percent decrease to $11.2 billion in net general revenue collections. Actual FY21 revenues were artificially high due to income tax filing date being moved from April 15 in FY20 to July 15 in FY21, resulting in two income tax filing dates in FY21. The FY22 revised estimate reflects a return to a single filing date in the fiscal year.
House budget leaders are now set to begin their work on the state operating budget when session convenes on January 5. They will receive a detailed budget proposal from Gov. Parson during the State of the State address in January.
This is major progress compared to last year, which was made much more difficult to agree upon due to the shifting of tax filing dates by several months, as well as an unsure revenue picture based on the disruptions of Missouri businesses due to the COVID response.
I am looking forward to assisting with the process to ensure that the more than $400 million that the Governor has recommended that we allocate to broadband resources will be fully funded.
Broadband report
It has been my privilege to serve as Chair of the House Interim Committee on Broadband Development since May 2021. Speaker Vescovo charged the committee with finding out as much as we possibly could about the present state of broadband in Missouri, and the Committee took voluminous in-person and written testimony as well as participated in town hall meetings across Missouri.
The Committee Report is in the edit phase now and will be forwarded to the full committee for comment and further revision in the very near future. At this point, there are 5 legislative and budgetary recommendations on the table. We will know precisely what those recommendations are by the end of this calendar year. I have a number of bills regarding broadband ready to file before Session officially begins on January 5 and look forward to working on broadband the entire session in 2022.
It is an honor and privilege to serve you. God bless you, God bless the State of Missouri, and God bless the United States of America.
