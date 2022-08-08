District 1 Americal Legion Auxiliary meets in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — District 1 of the American Legion Auxiliary met Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Emmett Shields Post #55 of Hannibal.
District President Linda Maddox called the meeting to order. A prayer was given by Gail Dietrich, District Chaplain, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
Roll call of units showed 10 members out of six units were in attendance, along with three guests. All officers were present with the exception of VP Alicyn Magruder and Asst. Sgt. at Arms Jessica Clay.
Wanda Burnett presented the minutes and treasurer's report. President Linda Maddox gave a brief report on membership and noted that President Louise Welch’s Department pin was on sale for $4.
Membership packets were handed out to unit members. A list of awards from the Department Convention was announced, along with the presentation of winnings of $24 from the competition.
Auxiliary members discussed that next year’s Girls State will cost $500 per girl.
Special Guest new Department President Louise Welch was introduced. She explained details about her membership pin, “The Key to Success”, and her plans for her year.
Her traveling companion was Past National Chaplain Rosemarie Hauck. They both represented Unit 444 in St. Louis.
A memorial service was held for 17 deceased members of District 1 since last year. They were Elsie Kibble, of Kirksville; Carol Dettlaff, of Hannibal; Mary Florea, Darlyn Fohey, Carol Myers and Alma Schwartz, of Palmyra; Judy Hollingsworth, of Paris; Roberta Anderson and Dorothy Delany, of Edina; Bonelle Crosby, Jean Naughton, Mary Plumlee and Anita Powell, of LaPlata; Elsie Sagaser, of Callao; Sarah Allison, and Minnie Spencer, of Shelbina; and Elizabeth Sharpe, of Lewistown.
The Department Fall Conference will be from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23 in Jefferson City. The next District 1 meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in Macon.
Door prizes were won by several Auxiliary members, and everyone enjoyed refreshments after the meeting.
