District 1 Americal Legion Auxiliary meets in Hannibal

Pictured are the participants of the Memorial Service for American Legion Auxiliary District 1: Chaplain and Unit 578 Chaplain Gail Dietrich, President of Unit 376 Bonnie Wood, Past Department President and Unit 55 President Victoria Ornelas, District President and President of Unit 360 Linda Maddox, MO Department President Louise Welch and Unit 174 Treasurer Ellen Goodwin. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — District 1 of the American Legion Auxiliary met Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Emmett Shields Post #55 of Hannibal.

District President Linda Maddox called the meeting to order. A prayer was given by Gail Dietrich, District Chaplain, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.