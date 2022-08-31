HANNIBAL — The Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17 in Huckleberry Park.
The entry fee is $35 and includes a player’s pack with three discs, microfiber towel and other items.
Todd Damotte is the tournament organizer.
“Disc golf is a growing sport and this event will give you the opportunity to try it out and get a taste of what it's like to play," he said.
The Trilogy Challenge is a disc golf event for novices and seasoned players. Each participant receives three discs that are used for the day’s play.
Registration si required by Thursday, Sept. 1 to be guaranteed a player’s pack.
More information is available by calling 573-248-4842 or by emailing Todd@damotte.com. Registration is available at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Trilogy_Challenge_at_Huckleberry_2022
