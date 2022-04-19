HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s disc golf course will be aglow with fun in conjunction with the institution’s annual Day of Giving Initiative.
The Disc Golf Glow Tournament will consist of two rounds of play beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. From noon Thursday to noon Friday, community members are invited to share their gifts to support HLGU.
After the first round of the tournament, a glow round with illuminated discs and baskets will start at 8 p.m.
Two-person teams are invited to sign up for $50, and HLGU student teams can register for $30. LED lights will be available during the glow round for $1 each, and participants are invited to bring their own lights or glow tape.
Pizza will be served by the slice in between rounds of play.
This year, the Day of Giving goal is to raise $60,000. Members of the the Board of Visitors issued a challenge match and will match every dollar if the goal is reached.
Friends, alumni, students and staff and faculty are all encouraged to give back to HLGU during the Day of Giving period. The university’s goal is 250 gifts during the 24-hour event.
Located behind Roland Library, the new HLGU disc golf course was a direct result of last year’s Day of Giving. During the 24-hour period, friends of HLGU gave a total of $1,875. The donations combined with a $1,400 matching gift fully funded the course.
Registration for the event is available at hlg.edu/forms/disc-golf-scramble/.
More information is available by contacting Charles Rapp at charles.rapp@hlg.edu.
