JFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Self-advocates and advocates from across the state are invited to the Missouri State Capitol from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 for Disability Rights Legislative Day.

Participants will have an opportunity to have their voice heard on the issues that matter to them most. Self-Advocates and advocates can participate in person and virtually so people with disabilities, family members and others can participate regardless of where they live in the state.

