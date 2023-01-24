JFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Self-advocates and advocates from across the state are invited to the Missouri State Capitol from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 for Disability Rights Legislative Day.
Participants will have an opportunity to have their voice heard on the issues that matter to them most. Self-Advocates and advocates can participate in person and virtually so people with disabilities, family members and others can participate regardless of where they live in the state.
A rally will take place from 11 a.m. to noon and feature an expansive lineup of speakers, including various legislators and some disability advocates. After the rally, in-person participants can meet with their legislators from noon to 4 p.m.
As part of the "WE the People" theme, the rally will feature speakers focused on issues including Transportation, Employment and the Caregiver Crisis. Participants are encouraged to meet with their legislators and talk about these topics or any other issues that affect their lives.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to register online at https://drld.org/.
In-Person Participants can expect:
- A rally with legislators and self-advocates expressing their support and highlighting important disability issues
- Afternoon opportunities for meet-and-greets with policymakers (scheduled on their own or with a group)
- Training and resources to help participants tell their stories and advocate about what matters most to them leading up to and following the event
Virtual Participants can expect:
- High-quality streaming of the rally
- Training and resources on how to interact with your legislator in their home district
- After-event resources to continue engaging with elected officials
- An afternoon Zoom session with selected legislators and key officials (to be announced)
Funding for Disability Rights Legislative Day is provided by the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, Empower Abilities, The Arc of Missouri, The St. Louis Arc, Governor’s Council on Disability and Boone County Family Resources.
