JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC), Department of Mental Health and Vocational Rehabilitation have released the newly designed estimator tool, Disability Benefits 101 (DB101).
DB101 assists people with disabilities who are considering employment, by addressing concerns on how their Mo HealthNet and Social Security Disability benefits may be affected.
Designed by the World Institute of Disabilities and used in multiple states, the calculator allows people to determine how they can earn more money through competitive employment.
DB101 is a comprehensive, state-specific online digital resource that enables people with disabilities and their circles of support to make informed decisions about employment. With the redesigned site, users in Missouri will find a modern design that is mobile-friendly and easier to navigate. The accessibility enhancements ensure that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) can calculate their information on their own, or with the help of a benefit counselor. The tool generates a report that illustrates future earnings and how benefits change over time.
“The fear of losing benefits is the primary reason that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) do not explore competitive employment,” Stacy Morse, MODDC project coordinator explained. “Fortunately, this free tool shows how it is possible to earn more money in their lifetime, thus reducing reliance on government aide and allowing for an independent life.”
More information and opportunities to get involved are available by visiting www.moddcouncil.org.
