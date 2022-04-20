JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council has approved $150,000 to fund a three-year sexual education project for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
MODDC is currently seeking a partner to develop and implement a comprehensive sexuality education training for self-advocates and advocates. The deadline for project applications is June 8.
“The Council has listened to feedback from Missouri families and engaged in national conversations around this important topic,” said Leigh Anne Haun, MODDC project coordinator. “Addressing the disparities in education and advocacy around sexuality for individuals with I/DD is vital to creating systems change in all aspects of a person’s life.”
MODDC will host a question-and-answer webinar about the project and application requirements at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
Participants should submit questions in writing to moddc@moddcouncil.org, in care of Leigh Anne Haun, by May 2. The session will also allow for additional questions.
This three-year project will provide comprehensive sexuality education to self-advocates and advocates. The grantee for this project will engage with a nationally recognized curriculum to provide training and train self-advocates and advocates as trainers on this topic. The curriculum will be selected by the grantee and approved by MODDC.
The Council considers “comprehensive” to mean that this education should be inclusive of, but not limited to, the physical and biological aspects of human sexuality. A comprehensive sexuality education curriculum will educate about body autonomy, sexual self-advocacy and healthy relationships.
The comprehensive curriculum should explore the intersectionality of sexuality and employment, healthy relationships, advocacy, unnecessary legal actions and other aspects of a self-advocate’s life.
This project will meet the 2022-26 MODDC State Plan objective: "Healthy, Educated and Connected People Thrive: Missourians with developmental disabilities live in safe communities that enhance quality of life across the lifespan. This includes, but is not limited to, barrier-free access to transportation, technology, healthcare, education, employment, housing, social services, cultural activities and recreation."
MODDC is a federally funded, 23-member, consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor.
More information is available at moddcouncil.org/grants-nofas/
Log In
