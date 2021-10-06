HANNIBAL — United Way is partnering with various restaurants to make a positive impact in the community.
Each week throughout the 2021-22 Community Campaign, a restaurant will be highlighted. When a person dines at that specific restaurant, they will be making a donation to the Community Campaign.
People are invited to join in on the fun and Dine United throughout October. Upcoming opportunities include: Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Finn’s Food & Spirits; Wednesday, Oct. 20 — The Hoof in Madison, Mo.; and Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Rustic Oak Grill & Pub.
More information about the Community Campaign is available by visiting United Way of the Mark Twain Area’s website at uwmta.org or calling 573-221-2761.