MONROE CITY, Mo. — Wednesdays have been special for local communities, with the Dine United fundraiser featuring local restaurants giving back to the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
Denise Damron, executive director of United Way of the Mark Twain Area, was returning from lunch at Wednesday’s Dine United location — Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo. She enjoyed a ham and mushroom pizza from Italian Village in Columbia, Mo., and she said proceeds from pizzas and cocktails served throughout the day would go toward United Way’s Community Campaign. So far, more than $3,000 has been raised by local restaurants and businesses, and Damron noted she still has checks to pick up from some locations.
Damron said she is hopeful more than $5,000 will be raised through the series, and it could extend into December if enough local restaurants and businesses express interest. She stressed how the Dine United fundraiser has been an ideal fit for the 2021-2022 Community Campaign theme.
“The thing about this is though yes, we are trying to raise dollars for United Way’s annual campaign, this is also a great opportunity to support our community,” she said. “This year’s campaign focuses on community, and so for us, we see this as such a great win-win. We’re supporting great local businesses and restaurants through this Dine United series, but we’re also getting out in our community, showcasing — and in a way, advertising — for those restaurants and trying to get some people in their doors.”
So far, a different restaurant has joined the cause each Wednesday since September, including The Rebel Pig in Palmyra, Mo., Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center, Mo. Primo’s in Canton, Mo., Fiddlestiks and Finn’s Food and Spirits in Hannibal, Winner’s Grill at Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange, Mo., Java Jive and Rustic Oak Grill and Pub in Hannibal and The Hoof in Madison, Mo.
Upcoming Dine United locations include Rustic Oak Cabin Steakhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Perry, Mo., McDonald’s in Hannibal on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Dutch Country General Store on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Hannibal.
United Way of the Mark Twain Area is looking forward to continuing with the Dine United series in future years.
“We were really excited for the opportunity to partner with so many great restaurants, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Damron said.
More information about the Community Campaign, Dine United and examples of how United Way gives back to communities every day are available by calling 573-221-2761, visiting their website at unitedwaymta.org or checking out their Facebook page.
