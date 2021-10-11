Dine United at Java Jive results in $413 donation

HANNIBAL — Each Wednesday during the United Way Campaign, various restaurants in the community have stepped up to be the Dine United location of the week.
United Way encourages people to dine at a specific restaurant on a certain day during the week. In exchange, the participating restaurant makes a donation to United Way’s campaign. On Wednesday, Oct. 1, Java Jive hosted a Dine United event and donated $1 for every drink they sold to United Way’s Community Campaign. The donation totaled $413.
“This year we wanted to highlight the good things in our community,” said Kevin Arthaud, 2021-22 campaign chair. “We are excited to partner with local restaurants in our community, drive business to them and receive dollars to benefit the campaign.”
Organizations which will benefit from the 2021-22 United Way Community Campaign include AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach – Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and Palmyra Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Paris Senior Citizens Community Center, Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal.
Each month, nearly $20,000 will go from United Way to these organizations between November 2021 and October 2022.
Upcoming Dine United events include:
• Wednesday – Finn’s Food & Spirits in Hannibal
• Wednesday, Oct. 20 – The Hoof in Madison, Mo.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27 – The Rustic Oak Grill and Pub in Hannibal
Leadership with United Way encourages community members to join in on the fun and dine at these local participating restaurants. In addition, individuals are encouraged to donate to the community through the 2021-22 United Way Campaign. Donations can be made online at unitedwaymta.org, by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, Mo. 63401 or by texting “UWMTA” to 26989.
