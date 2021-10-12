Dexheimer receives HLGU Distinguished Alumnus Award

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University recognized the annual alumni award winners during the 2021 Homecoming Entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award was presented to Dave Dexheimer ‘66. This award is presented to an HLGU graduate for significant and broad accomplishments in business or professional life, or for state or nation.
Dexheimer was born and raised in Hannibal. He and his wife Dorothy (Griffen) will celebrate 55 years of marriage Friday. They are blessed with two daughters, Melissa Swaringim (Mike) and Sara Briggs (Nathan), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, including triplets born this past July.
Dexheimer retired from Douglass Community Services in 2016 after serving as executive director for 14 years. Prior to his work there, he served for 18 years at Hannibal-LaGrange University in various roles including director of alumni services, annual fund and development. He has also worked as an embalmer and funeral director at Bram-Carney Chapel in Macon, Mo. Ricks Funeral Homes in Elsberry, Mo. and Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal. He served for three years in the United States Army, leaving with the rank of Sgt. E-5.
His education includes an Associate of Arts from Missouri Baptist College-Hannibal-LaGrange Campus, a Bachelor of Science in Business and Communications from Hannibal-LaGrange College and a Master of Arts in Management from Webster University in St. Louis. He is also a graduate of the Indiana College of Mortuary Science.
Dexheimer currently serves as an elder at Calvary Baptist Church, vice-president of the Hannibal Camp of Gideon’s International, treasurer of the board of WGCA Radio, member of the Marion County Endowment Fund Council with the Community Foundation of West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, Treasurer of the Riverside Cemetery Association board, board member of the Hannibal Concert Association, the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, and the Community Advisory Panels for Continental Cement and BASF.
He formerly served as president of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, president of the Marion County Heart Association, president of Early Bird Kiwanis and Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis Mo-Ark District Division one, co-organizer and president of Mark Twain Habitat For Humanity, co-organizer and vice-president of the Hannibal Free Clinic, and president and campaign chair for the United Way. He was a member of the Hannibal Rotary Club for 25 years and a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a recipient of the HLGU Outstanding Service to College and Community Award and The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Pacesetter Award.
Dexheimer’s hobbies include boating, fishing and vocal and instrumental music. He plays guitar and leads music in many revivals in northeast and central Missouri and southeast Iowa. He currently plays bass in the Calvary Praise Band.
“I grew up knowing about HLG. As a member of Southside Baptist Church, I got to know many of the students who attended, several of whom were at our house for lunch. As a ‘townie’ my time on campus was limited as I was putting in 60 or more hours a week at a local funeral home and trying to date Dorothy. I was happy to be selected to serve as a Razzer and elected treasurer. That made me feel so much more a part of campus life. One of the highlights was a special emphasis week during which I re-dedicated my life to the Lord. HLG has had a tremendous impact on my life for all my life and I am both honored and humbled to be selected as a distinguished alumnus,” Dexheimer said.
Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.