HANNIBAL — The new Vista Way subdivision near Stardust Drive and Munger Lane is well on its way to fruition and a coffee drive-thru is in the works following two public hearings and discussions during Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.
Building Inspector Mike Murphy led a public hearing regarding a request to rezone the southwest corner of the intersection of Stardust Drive and Munger Lane from multi-family to E-commercial. Kassondra and Shad Terrill plan to develop a coffee drive-thru and eventually an office building at the location. Construction is slated for the beginning of 2023.
Council members heard the first reading of the bill regarding the proposed zoning change for the proposal.
Koontz Properties, LLC plans to develop the new Vista Way subdivision, which is slated to feature 52 multi-family units with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one garage. Hannibal Regional Economic Development Executive Director Corey Mehaffy reported the groundbreaking for the new development Monday, Oct. 17.
Council members heard the first reading of a bill which would grant final approval for the plat of land planned for redevelopment of the Vista Way subdivision.
Murphy conducted a second public hearing which pertained to amending the city code regarding plat approval procedures for subdivisions. The change would allow the 911 board to be involved in the process, such as avoiding street names which are similar and an impediment to efficient emergency response. Council members heard the first reading of the bill related to the proposed change.
- Katy Welch, president of the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, requested street closures for the Living Windows/Babes in Toyland event scheduled from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 on Main St. The event will include a children's walking parade and holiday window displays in business storefronts along the street. Council members granted the request.
- Jason Krigbaum, owner of Heartland Auto Body and Towing, came before council members to request street closures for the Veterans Day parade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5. The parade will proceed down Broadway before turning left on N. Main St. and ending at North St. The council approved the request.
- Council members approved an ordinance allowing liquor sales to certain businesses operating with a caterer's license. The ordinance aligns city codes with previously established state statutes.
- Mayor James Hark recommended the reappointment of John Dean to the Police and Firemen Retirement Fund, with a term to expire December 2025.
- Megan Rapp, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced the low bid received from Poole Communications for $40,921 to publish 100,000 copies of the 2023 Visitors Guide. She explained recipients of the guide included riverboat passengers, groups visiting Hannibal, local businesses and other visitors bureaus. The bid was accepted.
- City Manager Lisa Peck provided an update on a downtown parking lease survey provided to downtown business owners. Surveys were sent to the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council and to each address on the Community Improvement District list. Of 22 respondents, 19 said they did not wish to lease parking spots, and three said they would.
- April Azotea, owner of La Azotea Lounge at 323 N. Main St., said some business owners didn't receive the survey. Peck said she would be happy to hear from additional respondents, and Mayor Hark and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson agreed it would be a good idea to study the survey further.
- Dobson also noted Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke's request to use downtown business owners' cameras to in an effort to boost safety downtown. Additionally, he asked for at least three more cameras to be set up in the district. Azotea had raised concerns during a previous council meeting about employee safety, prompting the survey to determine public sentiment regarding the leasing of spots in downtown public parking lots.
- City Clerk Angel Zerbonia sought council approval for the destruction of documents in accordance with statutes set by the Secretary of State's office. The records would be noted in council minutes before being properly shredded and disposed of by city staff members.
