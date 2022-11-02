Vista Way subdivision takes shape

Work has begun for the development of the Vista Way subdivision near Stardust Drive and Munger Lane. Koontz Properties LLC plans to develop 52 single-family, two-bedroom units. Council members heard the first reading of bills related to the project, including the proposed approval of the plat and a proposed amendment to city code relating to the plat approval process for subdivisions. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — The new Vista Way subdivision near Stardust Drive and Munger Lane is well on its way to fruition and a coffee drive-thru is in the works following two public hearings and discussions during Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.

Building Inspector Mike Murphy led a public hearing regarding a request to rezone the southwest corner of the intersection of Stardust Drive and Munger Lane from multi-family to E-commercial. Kassondra and Shad Terrill plan to develop a coffee drive-thru and eventually an office building at the location. Construction is slated for the beginning of 2023.

