HANNIBAL — The Fixing Access to Rural Missouri bridge program will replace several bridges primarily in northern Missouri.
“These bridges will be built using the design-build procurement method,” Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander said.
Design-build is a delivery method that includes hiring one contracting team to complete the design work and build the highway improvement under one contract. MoDOT provides the project goals, budget and schedule and the contractor team completes the work. This technique can significantly save time and provide cost savings.
The FARM bridge project’s primary purpose is to replace several deﬁcient bridges that are located on low-volume routes and are: weight-restricted, in poor condition, on timber piles and are one-lane but carry two-way traffic.
“We solicited letters of interest and have received several statements of qualifications or SOQ’s,” Gander said.
MoDOT’s FARM Bridge Team, consisting of professional engineers, has completed their evaluations of the SOQs submitted by potential design-build teams. MoDOT selected five teams who will compete for the contract to oversee the design and construction of the bridge project.
The teams that will further develop their plans for the project are: Capital - HDR, Clarkson - Burns & McDonnell, Emery Sapp & Sons - Parsons, Lehman - Wilson and OCCI – Benesch.
The FARM Bridge Team will release the Request for Proposals on Jan. 12, 2021.
“We have five very strong teams, and we are excited to work with them to develop their proposals over the next few months,” Gander said.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is expected to award the project at its May Commission meeting. The program is being funded through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration.
Information about the new bridge project, including a timeline, is available by visiting www.modot.org/farm-bridge-program.