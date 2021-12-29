JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) announced Judge Darrell Missey as the new Director of the Children’s Division (CD) on Wednesday.
“Judge Missey’s distinguished judicial career and longtime focus on child welfare issues will be invaluable to our Children’s Division moving forward,” said Robert Knodell, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services. “I am confident his vast experience and perspectives will help the Division rise to meet the many challenges it faces.”
“I also want to thank Joan Rogers for her leadership and dedication to protecting Missouri’s most vulnerable children during unprecedented times,” Knodell said. “I look forward to her continued service as she resumes her role as Deputy Director of the Children’s Division.”
Gov. Mike Parson expressed his feelings about the appointment.
“We are excited to welcome Judge Missey to the team,” Parson said. “Judge Missey not only brings years of experience in family and juvenile court matters, but he is also a proven statewide leader in child welfare. He is passionate about helping Missouri’s most vulnerable, and we look forward to utilizing his expertise in service to all Missourians.”
Missey shared his reactions to serving in the new role.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve, and I am grateful to Governor Parson and Director Knodell for entrusting me with this important task,” Missey said. “I look forward to working with everyone at Children’s Division as we continue to care for the children and families of our state.”
Missey brings with him extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise in family and juvenile court matters. He was elected Associate Circuit Judge in Jefferson County in 2002 and was assigned the juvenile docket, which mostly involved foster care cases. He continued to handle juvenile cases involving foster children after he was elected Circuit Judge in 2014, until he became Presiding Judge and Administrative Judge of the Family Court in 2016.
Missey has also provided statewide leadership in the area of child welfare. He is currently serving his 15th year on the Supreme Court’s Family Court Committee, and he has also previously chaired Missouri’s Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative Replication Team, served on the Children’s Services Commission and was a member of the Juvenile Detention Standards Review Committee.
The Children’s Division administers child welfare services and works in partnership with families, communities, the courts and other governmental entities to ensure the safety, permanency and wellbeing of Missouri children.
