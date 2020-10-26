Delta Dental of Missouri to visit ECC through virtual program

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Early Childhood Center in Hannibal is one of more than 60 Missouri schools which will be part of Delta Dental of Missouri’s Land of Smiles program, consisting of visits to hundreds of elementary schools throughout Missouri each year to teach children good dental health habits.
The program has launched a new virtual experience in response to the continuing impact of COVID-19. The age-appropriate online program features a 30-minute video with brand-new Land of Smiles superhero characters, which can be used for students in the classroom and for those involved in partial or full-time virtual learning.
Delta Dental of Missouri offers free “smile bags” to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits that they learn. Each school is responsible for distributing the bags to participating students who attend school in person or virtually.
“When COVID hit, our team, like the rest of the nation, wasn’t sure what the 2020-2021 school year would look like, so we went to work to develop our virtual Land of Smiles program,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. “The new characters are a lot of fun and do a fantastic job of encouraging young students to take great care of their growing smiles. We’re pleased that the program has already received rave reviews from students and teachers alike.”
Delta Dental of Missouri will be following federal, state and county guidelines to determine when it is safe to resume its in-person Land of Smiles performances at schools. In the meantime, interested teachers, school nurses and principals can visit www.LandofSmilesProgram.org to preview the free program and request access to it on a date and time that works for their students.