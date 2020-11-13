PERRY, Mo. — Even without a calendar, J.B. Gulentz who runs the kitchen at the Junction Restaurant and Lounge would know that deer season has arrived.
Archery hunters have been showing up at the restaurant in small numbers for a nearly two months, but the customer numbers have expanded quickly before the firearms deer season opener on Saturday.
“They started showing up about Wednesday and it’s picking up a little more every day,” Gulentz said on Friday.
In addition to the restaurant, the motel does good business every deer season. That will be especially helpful this year, which Gulentz describes as “awful” due to the slowdown created by the pandemic.
It’s a big thing here in the community,” Gulentz said of deer season. She described how gas stations, convenience stores and other businesses see an influx of customers.
Several motels reported they were at or near full occupancy.
Mike Jones, general manager at J.C. Collision Repair at Monroe City, has seen a different kind of business spike.
“We had 16 deer hits (to vehicles) over the weekend that ended Nov. 2, and we’ve got 28 total in the shop since the beginning of November,” Jones said.
Although the auto/deer collisions aren’t technically tied to deer season, they do occur as wildlife become more active. Most fields have been harvested. The deer mating season is underway. Cold weather and longer nights also have wildlife on the move.
Many of the drivers who hit deer also didn’t have much advance warning. Only a few of the customers seeking repairs at J.C. Collision Repair saw the deer before the collision.
“A majority of our deer hits have been from deer running into the side of the vehicle. Out of those 28 (collisions) only six have been in the front end, where the vehicle runs into the deer,” Jones said.
Speed contributes to the severity of wildlife collisions. Along U.S. 36, where drivers may be traveling 65 to 70 mph, Jones said many of the vehicles have been ruled beyond repair and totaled out.
And among the vehicles in for repairs, the cost has varied between $1,300 and $15,000.
Fortunately, there have been no injuries to drivers or passengers so far this year.
“These crumple zones in vehicles have worked really well. Three of the vehicles in here now have hoods that were crumpled up, but they’re designed with crumple zones and that’s kept the deer from going into the windshield,” Jones said.
Jones has two pieces of advice for drivers who encounter deer. He urges everyone to hit the brakes, but to avoid the instinct to swerve too much. And for those who end up in a collision, Jones said they should make sure the repair shop does electronic scans and check air bags before driving the vehicle again.