LOUISIANA, Mo. — A deer is cited as the cause of an accident Friday morning which left a Bowling Green man with serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the incident happened at 4:50 a.m. Friday on U.S. 54, west of Peacock Drive.
A 2006 Yamaha Roadliner was being driven eastbound by 50-year-old Terrance J. Conrow of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the vehicle struck a deer causing the driver to be ejected.
Conrow was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment of his injuries.