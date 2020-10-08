HANNIBAL — Deer hunters look forward to this time of year when normally illusive deer let down their guard as mating season arrives.
Missouri drivers, on the other hand, will face added danger as wildlife hazards increase with cooler temperatures, shorter days and love-sick deer.
Robert Hemmelgarn, a spokesman from the Missouri Department of Conservation said deer activity picks up during the mating season, which is underway.
“Deer are in the rut right now, so they are less aware of their surroundings,” Hemmelgarn said. He said that puts more pressure on drivers to be aware of their surroundings.
“Deer are social animals and where there’s one there tend to be more, especially in areas where there’s habitat, food, water and cover,” Hemmelgarn said.
Statistics from auto insurance companies indicate that Missouri ranks 17th in the nation for potential deer collisions. One recent report estimated that the chances of a Missouri driver hitting a deer this year are 1 in 117. That compares to 1 in 164 odds for the nation. The U.S. average cost for repairs after a collision with a deer is $4,000.
“Deer/vehicle collisions are at their peak from mid-October through the end of November,” said Natalie Roark, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s maintenance director. “Shorter days mean motorists are driving on dark roads when deer are more active, which leads to a larger number of crashes involving deer and other wildlife.”
Missouri’s archery deer season began on Sept. 15 and hunters in Northeast Missouri report they’re seeing more deer since daily temperatures have cooled. The harvest season also has made deer more visible by removing cover where wildlife can easily hide.
If a deer collision results in the death of a deer, there are several options a motorist can take:
• Missouri law allows an individual who has struck and killed a deer with their vehicle to claim the deer carcass if written authorization to possess the deer is granted by a Missouri Department of Conservation agent.
• Drivers who do not want the deer should call MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Crews will address any deer or debris on a highway that is a safety hazard. Crews will drag the carcass to the outer portion of the right of way, outside any active drainage ditch or channel.
• If the deer is completely off the roadway, MoDOT will not pick it up unless it impedes mail delivery or is located in a neighborhood, especially at or near a bus stop.
• If a deer is located on the shoulder, MoDOT will address the deer during normal work hours.
Hunters will find some advice from the Missouri Department of Conservation on deer season this year. During the firearm deer season in November, hunters in most Missouri counties will have a point restriction requiring that antlered deer have at least four points on at least one antler. That restriction includes the counties of Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby.
In some parts of Northeast Missouri there will be a mandatory check of all deer taken on Nov. 14 and 15, with wildlife officials screening for chronic wasting disease. Nearby counties with testing include Adair, Clark, Knox and Macon.
Hemmelgarn said this region remains a destination for hunters.
“Northeast Missouri is a great place to deer hunt thanks to concerted conservation efforts, not only from the state conservation agency, but thanks to private land owners who manage land in ways that support the deer population,” Hemmelgarn said.