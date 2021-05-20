JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Local communities and governing bodies were approved to receive funds from the Missouri Department of Economic Development on Wednesday. Funds from the DED’s $18.8 million Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program will be used to help communities recently affected by disasters become more resilient.
Funded projects include infrastructure improvements, strengthening public buildings, generators for facilities, and improving disaster warning systems.
The city of Louisiana, Mo. received $48,000 to purchase a generator to ensure reliable water service in the event of a power outage. The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments received $85,000 for establishing a pre-disaster recovery plan to accompany or update existing hazard mitigation plans for cities in Ralls and Pike counties. Ralls County received $400,899. The grant will fund a project which includes replacing a low-water crossing with a new, single-span steel or concrete girder bridge with sloping abutments protected by a rock blanket on Springview Trail access to Route H.
“When disaster strikes, it can be devastating for communities and families,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “We want to build more resilient and prepared communities in order to protect the lives and livelihoods of Missourians.”