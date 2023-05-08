HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal High School (HHS) counseling department hosted a special event to celebrate the decisions each senior made for the future on Friday afternoon in Patterson Gymnasium.
JoAnn McCollum, director of the HHS counseling office, explained the event had been something she and fellow counselors had wanted to organize for some time. Each year, students pursue their futures through a three-pronged Journey to College Program — Apply Missouri, FAFSA Frenzy and Decision Day.
Decision Day celebrates each student's decision following high school, including proceeding directly to the workforce, enrolling in a trade or technical school, pursuing a degree at a two-year community college or four-year university or joining the Armed Forces. McCollum said Decision Day has always been a key part of the Journey to College process, but Friday marked the first opportunity to have a formal signing process and a gathering for the senior class to celebrate their futures together.
Students from the ag program built the festive backdrop accented with black and red balloons, and several representatives from colleges, universities and the Armed Forces were on hand to announce the students attending their respective institutions.
Stephanie Ross addressed the students first, asking them to think back to the beginning of their high school careers when they met with her. Each student's decision was announced, and they took turns signing their names on posters to display in the halls of HHS in the coming weeks.
After the Decision Day recognition, students enjoyed pizza and gathered at Porter Stadium for treats, prizes and events to celebrate their achievements.
"All of us at HHS want you to know how proud of you we are," Ross said.
HHS alumni Wes Livesay (2002), Becky Miller (1996), Jamie Simms (1997) and John Maune (2019) shared their different career paths, including beginning at a four-year university and switching to technical training to make a career out of a part-time occupation, pursuing an additional degree through tuition reimbursement from an employer, advancing directly to employment and serving the country in the Armed Forces.
As each student's name was called, their classmates cheered loudly and applauded. The level of support was evident throughout the event. Many students beamed with joy and more than a few wiped tears from their eyes as they felt the outpouring of emotion.
Braden Booker will be pursuing Precision Machining at State Technical College next fall. He explained how classes at Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) helped determine his path. His father worked at HCTC as well. The Decision Day event was a great memory for Braden to share with fellow members of the Class of 2023.
"I'm really glad I got to come, and it's really nice to recognize all of the fellow classmates of mine and see what they're going to do," he said.
Braden is excited about the future and the chance to experience the culture at his new school and the freedom of being an adult.
Sophie Albright plans to pursue a degree in Animal Science at the University of Missouri. She is carrying on a family tradition while seeking a career path she is passionate about.
"My family's always gone to Mizzou, and I know they have a good Animal Science school and vet school," she said, noting the mixture of emotions she felt that day. "I'm pretty excited. I'm sad to leave this place, but I think it will be pretty fun and exciting to go to Mizzou."
Sophie is looking forward to enrolling in the pre-veterinarian program and begin taking a variety of animal science classes. She extended her best wishes to her classmates as they embarked on the road ahead.
"I'm really excited for everybody, to see where they go — and hopefully some of them will come back here and I will see them again," Sophie said.
McCollum was pleased to witness the positive energy from all the students during the celebration, expressing her thanks to fellow counselors, college representatives and everyone who worked together to make the event successful.
"I was really excited to see how the students responded," she said, noting they had fun and demonstrated a great deal of respect for one another.
Track and soccer athletes had to leave early on Friday and were unable to attend the event, but the bleachers were filled with many of their classmates.
As their names were announced, students came up in front of their peers to sign a poster and pose for photos. Emma Hultz, of Culver-Stockton College, Rachael Abrahamson, of Hannibal-LaGrange University, Keely Ragar, of John Wood Community College, Shannon Crist, of Moberly Area Community College, Sally Difani, of State Technical College, Steve Booher, of Truman State University, and Sgt. Vandel, of the U.S. Army, were among the representatives announcing the students' decisions for the future.
- Culver Stockton College: Kyliah French, Aniya Griffith, Evan Harsell, Tabitha Haxel, Corbyn Immegart and Lucas Wellman
- Hannibal-LaGrange University: Macy Walden and Gracie Tharp
- John Wood Community College: Liberty Barrowclough, Kennedy Fitzgerald, Emily Hernandez, Gracie Martin, Jacob Tallman, Alaina White and Samantha Whittaker
- Moberly Area Community College: Mackenzie Adams, Layla Baker, Ashton Bates, Maya Brummer, Briley Cunningham, Jada Dolbeare, Mackenzie Durand, Kadence Epley, Marcus Hayden, Jacob Hickman, Isabelle Hodson, Kaylee Johnson, Luke Koester, Faith Lee, Jade Miller, Breahnna Parsons, Mya Pendzinski, Drew Porter, Stormy Ranabargar, Kasen Sherwood, Chloe Simms, William Waelder, Mackenzie Williams and Melinda Williams
- State Technical College: Jace Adams, Braden Booker, Jacob Utterback, Nolante Weathers and Kaden Wright
- Truman State University: Jonathan Capp, Trinity Sutton, Isaac Tentori, Ashton Watts and Kaiden Zaborowski
- U.S. Army: Chris Thompson
- The University of Toledo: Nora Hark
- University of Arkansas: Ashlynn Howlett
- American Welding Academy: Kory Boswell
- Ashworth College: Janae Buren
- Kansas State University: Marie Sheffer
- St. Louis University: Mariah Odom
- Southeast Missouri State University: Allora Hawkins
- Columbia College: Sheldon Bergheger and Elaina Dyke
- St. Charles Community College: Brilee Krigbaum
- Missouri Valley College: Haden Robertson
- University of Missouri-Columbia: Sophie Albright, Brynn Burton, Anica Chavez, Caylee Cox, Gabe Foster, Michael Hark, Alina Hays, Garrett Heaton, Eli Hess, Quinn Howald, Irelan Lomax, Alondra Martin, Emily McKim, Jack Parker, Alana Pfeifer, Jack Pociask, Rylee Rainey, Kadence Steinman, Parker Terrill and Karson Westhoff
- Quincy University: Emma Otten and Austin Wilhoit
- Fontbonne University: Markahl Humphrey
- U.S. Naval Academy: Grace Hiles
- Missouri Western University: Makie Bowen and Gavin Panteleo
- Millikin University: Dawson Behl
- Missouri State University: Matthias Blaylock and Olivia Rawlings
- Missouri Welding Academy: Seth Brooks, Jackson Curless and Alex Friday
- Washington & Lee University: Katie Locke
- William Woods University: Matthew Sydnor
- Dallas Institute of Funeral Services: Kamryn Shuck
- Eastern Oklahoma State College: Alyssa Hart
- Employment: Vincent Altgilbers, Alex Baker, Kory Boswell, Junior Bradney, Ethan Brown, Heaven Brown, Carter Cox, Donnie Riley, Logan Flynn, Clayton Gallup, Jason Gallup, Savanna Kimber, Tristan Lynn, Dillon McKim, Pamela Merrill, Tamela Merrill, Emma Minks, Adam Newman, Maggie Otten, Madison Reed, Drake Richardson, Landin Riley, James Sims, Anthony Smith, Shelby Spegal, Lindsey Stout, JT Thomas, Lydia Voepel, Mason Wasson and Dalton Williams
- Southeast Lineman Training Center: Jacob Gerard
- Gem City College: Mackenzie Smashey
- Ranken Technical College: Tyler Gordon and Rylee McAfee
- Skilled Training Programs: Charleen Brumbaugh, Analise Franke, Heidi Koch, Keyann Fitzpatrick, Liaha Ledbetter-Abbey, Madison Musgrove, Mercades Zumwalt, Rowan Brown, Kaydence Norvell, Chloe Allen, Danny Jeffries and Hayden Sims
- Kansas University: Loren Smith
- Missouri University of Science & Technology: Stephen Sankpill, Katelynn Teigen and Gavin Underhill
- University of Missouri-Kansas City: Lexi Ricker and Ivie Strickland
- NASCAR Technical Institute: Victor Taganeca
- Cornell College: LaPrince Durking
- South Dakota State University: Gage Bouyea
- College of the Ozarks: Adrianna Cannon
- Western Illinois University: Alicyia Morgan
- Iowa University: Kate Maune
- Northwest Missouri State University: AJ Herrin, Hannah Otten and Willa Waelder
- Oklahoma Baptist University: Kason Bonvillian
