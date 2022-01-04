JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Liberty Utilities has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to change the Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS) on the bills of its natural gas customers. The surcharge first appeared on customer bills in November 2008.
According to the application, Liberty seeks the adjustment to reflect infrastructure replacement investments made by the natural gas company from Nov. 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2021. These costs for natural gas pipeline replacements and relocations are not currently included in Liberty’s rates.
The current ISRS for residential customers in Liberty’s Northeast (NEMO) district is $1.00 a month. Under the application, the proposed ISRS for a residential customer in Liberty’s NEMO district is $1.16 a month.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Jan. 18, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Liberty serves approximately 53,000 natural gas customers in Missouri, including in Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Schuyler and Scotland counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.