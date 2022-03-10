Deadline near for Raintree Encore tickets

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Thursday, March 24 is the reservation deadline for ordering tickets to Raintree Arts Council’s annual Encore evening of dinner and music.
The event is Saturday, April 9, at The Apple Shed on Highway 79 in Clarksville. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a catered dinner at 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is “The Roaring Twenties.” People who attend are encouraged to wear clothing appropriate to the period. There will be prizes for Best Dressed Flapper and Best Dressed Dapper Dan. Local entertainers will provide music of the era. A silent auction also will be held and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $25 per person and tables of eight or more are available. To make reservations, call Linda Blakey at 573-754-0335.
Proceeds will benefit Raintree arts and education programs. Raintree is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary arts agency serving Pike and Lincoln counties that receives partial funding from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
