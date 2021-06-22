HANNIBAL — The deadline to enter the Cardboard Boat Races at the Hannibal Aquatic Center has been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department Cardboard Boat races will be Saturday, June 26. Youngsters team up to build their best cardboard boat and attempt to ride in their boats for as long as possible before the boat sinks. Boaters are tasked with building a functional craft with only cardboard and duct tape. Boat check-in is 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, with the first launch at 10 a.m.
Each boat must have two passengers, ages 6-16. The entire boat and oars must be made of cardboard. Rules are on the hannibalparks.org website and registration is available at the HPR office, 320 Broadway.