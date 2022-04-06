STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Douglass Community Thrift Store will be returning to 711 Grand Ave. on with the opening of business Monday, May 2.
“We are excited to be able to bring our direct service community outreach programs back together under one roof,” said Community Outreach Initiative Director LeAndra Bridgeman. “The idea is to increase accessibility to our food pantry, care closet and affordable clothing and household items by having them in a single location.”
Presently located at 253 Munger Lane in Hannibal, the Thrift Store will close at 4 pm on April 14 to facilitate the move.
To help with the impending move, the Thrift Store is having a $2 bag sale for all clothing through April 14.
Because of the move, the Thrift Store will not be accepting donations until it reopens at the 711 Grand facility on May 2.
The Douglass Thrift Store is staffed with volunteers from the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Program. Proceeds from the Thrift Store support community needs that are not covered by other funding sources.
