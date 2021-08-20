HANNIBAL — The Foster Grandparent Program at Douglass Community Services is presently enrolling elementary students into its Homework Club.
Designed for elementary children needing a boost with reading or math skills, this program is housed in the Douglass Extension building at 306 Munger Lane in Hannibal.
All elementary age students may apply for the program. Applications are available by contacting Carol at 573-719-3382.
Students meet with volunteers for 30 to 45 minute tutoring sessions during weekday afternoons. The tutoring sessions are tailored to meet individual student’s needs. The volunteers establish a mentoring relationship with the students.
Tutoring involves: Reading to or with the student, revisiting math concepts through a variety of appropriate games, writing notes to the student and conversing with the student.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families, and strong communities.