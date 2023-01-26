HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services Head Start received a grant to provide Grief Sensitive Tools training for Head Start staff and families.

The S.H.E.D (Surviving, Healing, Evolving through Death, and Loss) tw-year grant was funded by the New York Life Foundation and the National Alliance for Grieving Children and was received by Dr. Tashel Bordere, CT, University of Missouri. The MHSCO and MHSA is partnering with Bordere to provide resources, grief tool kits and professional development for a select number of Early Head Start/Head Start programs in the first year.

