STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services will celebrate 50 years of community service with a breakfast on Tuesday, June 22 at the Rialto in Hannibal.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our community. This breakfast is one of the ways that we are bringing people together this year to help us celebrate our success as an organization,” Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Cooper said.
A five-person table for the event costs $100. Individual tickets are $12. The doors open at 7:30 a.m., with a program from 8-9 a.m. Reservations can be made at development@douglassonline.org or by calling 573-221-3892.
“We are excited to share with the community the many successes that Douglass has experienced in the last 50 years,” Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas said. “We also hope to share some exciting news regarding upcoming programs.”
The event is being partially underwritten by Golden Ruler and Kohl’s Wholesale.
Founded as a cooperative venture between First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Willow Street Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ), Douglass provides social services such as a food pantry, youth meals, early childhood education, housing assistance and volunteer opportunities.
Serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.