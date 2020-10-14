The adopt-a-family Christmas program at Douglass Community Services is changing its focus and method due to COVID-19.
“Like many situations, the pandemic challenges how we connect with clients and donors,” Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stacey Nicholas said. “The Holiday Hope Program is being re-envisioned as the Christmas Blessings Program.”
After consulting with donors, community members, the Douglass Board of Directors instituted a program that will focus on needs more than focusing on wants.
“We believe that during this time, it is important to assist families who are struggling with challenges during the pandemic. The Christmas Blessings program will enable donors to provide items that individuals may need due to loss of jobs, income, health challenges or other financial situations,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass.
Douglass will solicit social service providers for recommendations to the program. Once recommendations are received, a catalog of requests will be made. Donors will be able to select from the catalog to make financial donations for a client's needs. Clients will be identified with a code, not their real names.
“For the safety of all concerned, donors and clients will not come into direct contact with each other,” Nicholas said.
Cooper said the new Christmas Blessings program will help in areas of need during uncertain times.
“Christmas Blessings is a unique way for Douglass and our partners to make a difference to families in need during this time. Being able to help is what our mission is all about, and what better way to help than to bring partners together to make the holiday a little brighter this year for families in our community?” Cooper said.