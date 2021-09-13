MONROE CITY, Mo. — The David C. Berti Shooting Range, located in the Warren G. See South Spillway Recreation Area at Mark Twain Lake, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17, for visitor and maintenance staff safety while work is performed at the range. There will also be future short-term closures for additional site maintenance and sidewalk upgrades.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ask visitors to follow all posted construction signs, keep out signs and other safety signs.
More information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.