HANNIBAL — Several months after they were planted adjacent to South Main Street, a time and date for the formal dedication of a grove of Bald Cypress has been scheduled.
During Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Hannibal Tree Board, chairwoman Kristy Trevathan announced that the dedication will commence at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at the grove which is located on flood buyout property just south of Bear Creek and east of South Main Street.
Among the dignitaries who is slated to be in attendance is Mayor James Hark. Among the honored guests will be Ed Tamerius, for whom the grove is being dedicated, and members of his family.
Tamerius is being singled out after serving on the tree board for approximately two decades.
“We are going to commemorate his years of service by the fact we have already planted a Bald Cypress grove on South Main Street,” Trevathan said.
Initially the plan was to plant the trees early in the year.
“The 70 Bald Cypress were planted last fall,” Trevathan said. “We waited because in the spring we were afraid of COVID and we were afraid of flooding.”
Also being recognized during the dedication program will be BASF, which supplied money for the purchase of the Bald Cypress trees.
A large cedar post will serve as the anchor for plaques acknowledging Tamerius, BASF, the Hannibal Parks Department and the Skinner family, which has donated the cedar log.
The stage is nearly set for the dedication with the exception of two trees in the grove whose leaves are reportedly turning brown.
“I’m going to try and get a couple of new ones to pop in so that it will look full and 100 percent,” Trevathan said.
The mortality rate of trees in the grove has been surprisingly low.
“Considering the soil and all the fill that was in it, losing two is not bad,” said David Vance of the Missouri Department of Conservation, who serves as an advisor to the tree board, on Wednesday morning.
We also had the ice storm and there was surprisingly little damage from that,” said Harry Graves, tree board member.
The upcoming dedication will mark the conclusion to a major tree board project.
“I started talking about the Bald Cypress grove in 2019,” Trevathan said. “We have got to have closure on this project.”