HANNIBAL — Night skies are fading and natural darkness is disappearing due to the growing glow of artificial lights.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a nature program called “The Darker the Sky the Better” starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Huckleberry Park.
Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, will lead the program. “Come learn about the importance of dark skies which are not only for those who like to view the stars but for the benefit of plants and animals including humans.”
The inappropriate or excessive use of artificial light – known as light pollution – can have serious environmental consequences for humans, wildlife and climate, according to the International Dark Sky Association.
Rublee, is a nationally certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but more information is available online at www.hannibalparks.org or by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
