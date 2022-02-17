Dan Pinkham presents 'Harness Your Problem-solving Super Power' at February Ignite event

HANNIBAL — Dan Pinkham, of Lakehurst Consulting. presented “Harnessing Your Problem-Solving Super Power” at the February Ignite event on Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Express.
Pinkham’s event was the first content-based Ignite event of the year, following the Ignite networking event in January.
Pinkham’s presentation introduced methods for structured problem-solving within organizations of all types. He gave examples from his own career of how businesses have used structured problem-solving to improve efficiency or address production demands. He then invited audience members to assist in a simulation looking at ways to improve the efficiency of landing a plane.
“It’s important to practice any activity that you want your team to become skilled at. Businesses face challenges every day. By applying a consistent approach and tools through structured problem solving to address those challenges, your team can build skills, fix issues and build a culture in which making things better becomes second nature, benefiting both your team and your customers,” Pinkham said.
This month’s event was sponsored by HNB Bank. Hal Benedict, CFO for HNB Banks gave brief remarks prior to Dan’s presentation about the importance of supporting of entrepreneurship and economic development in the northeast region.
The next Ignite event will be an informal networking event on Wednesday, March 30, at the Hannibal Arts Council sponsored by Golden Bridges. All Ignite events start at 5:30 p.m. More information is available by checking out the Facebook event.
Ignite is a partnership between Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, Missouri SBDC, and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce dedicated to creating an ecosystem that attracts, creates, supports, and accelerates new and existing businesses in Northeast Missouri. The Ignite program is made of three components; expert technical assistance, establishing entrepreneurial support networks and connecting entrepreneurs with investors. If you have an entrepreneurial endeavor you would like to present to an investor, contact Maria Kuhns to prepare a business plan. Ignite is funded through program sponsors including Hannibal Regional Hospital, P&D Electric, Chariton Valley and Northeast Power.
More information about Ignite and how to be a part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, contact Kuhns at sbdc@hredc.com or visit the SBDC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
