HANNIBAL — D’Allan Rice will bring his solo acoustic folk rock and folk blues music to Hannibal on Saturday, June 11.
The Burlington, Iowa musician will perform Saturday morning and evening. His first concert is from 8-11 a.m. at the Hannibal Central Park Farmer’s Market. He will also perform from 8-11 p.m. at Main Street Wine Stoppe, 303 N. Main St.
Rice has performed at several Hannibal venues in the past, and he is excited to return to Hannibal. His previous performance was about three years ago.
“I really like playing there,” he said. “The people are really nice.”
