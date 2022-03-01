MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center is sponsoring a Dairyland Donkey Basketball event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the Monroe City High School gym.
This event will feature four teams: High school students, Monroe City R-1 faculty, local Monroe City businesses and participants from the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center as they ride real live donkeys and attempt to play basketball.
Advance tickets are $7 each and can be purchased at the Monroe City R-1 School offices, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, Alliant Bank, F & M Bank, Hannibal National Bank and MA Bank until noon Monday, March 14. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10. Preschool children four years of age and under receive free admission.
In addition to the show, there will be free Donkey rides for the first 125 children 12 years of age and under who are accompanied by an adult.
Proceeds from this event will help the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center purchase new dining room chairs.
