MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Dahinda, Ill. man sustained minor injuries resulting from a two-vehicle accident Thursday night on U.S. 36.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rayvone D. Taylor, 33, of Dahinda, was driving a 2001 Mercury, traveling east on U.S. 36 at 8:41 p.m. Thursday.
The accident report stated a 2022 Mercedes, driven by Maksim Maksimovic, 66, of Blue Springs, Mo., failed to yield at an intersection and struck the Mercury.
Taylor was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.