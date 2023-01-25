'Cupid’s Couples' deadline nears

The Louisiana Area Historical Museum welcomes submissions of humorous stories from married couples in Pike County for its "Cupid's Couples" contest. Typed, one-page entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Feb. 7.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The deadline for the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s Cupid’s Couples Contest is approaching.

Entries must be submitted or postmarked by Tuesday, Feb. 7. The contest is co-sponsored by KJFM Radio, The People’s Tribune, Bowling Green Times and The Louisiana Press-Journal.

