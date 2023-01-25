'Cupid’s Couples' deadline nears

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The deadline for the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s Cupid’s Couples Contest is approaching.
Entries must be submitted or postmarked by Tuesday, Feb. 7. The contest is co-sponsored by KJFM Radio, The People’s Tribune, Bowling Green Times and The Louisiana Press-Journal.
Married residents of Pike County, Mo., are invited to submit one-page essays featuring a funny memory of their courtship, wedding or honeymoon.
The winning entry will be announced Saturday, Feb. 14 and will receive a $300 cash prize, courtesy of the museum’s co-sponsors.
Entries should be confined to 150 words, must be single-spaced and be typed using a 12-point to 16-point text, preferably with a Times New Roman or Helvetica font. No handwritten entries, please.
All submissions must contain the names of each spouse and a contact telephone number with an e-mail address.
Entries should be e-mailed to bengel2022@gmail.com. Submissions may also be mailed to the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, 304 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo., 63353.
Additional explanations of the situation described by participants may be requested and the winning couple may be interviewed by area media.
Submissions become the property of the museum and will not be returned. The museum will have the sole discretion of selecting a winner. Museum board members are not eligible.
