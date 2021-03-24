BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert work on Pike County Route D. Please see the locations and dates below. All work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
Route D — Friday, March 26, the road will be closed from Pike County Road 232 to Pike County Road 266 for a culvert replacement.
Route D — Monday, March 29, the road will be closed from Pike County Road 253 to Pike County Road 244 for a culvert replacement.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this work. More information on this and other projects in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
Work zones can be found online at www.modot.org. MoDOT reminds motorists to please drive slowly through work zones, and always put the cell phone down to help eliminate distractions.