HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on state routes in Ralls County.
These roads will be closed on the following dates and locations. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Route JJ — Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26, the road will be closed from the intersection of Route P to Madisonville Rd.
Route AB — Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28, the road will be closed from Route F to Pike 20.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times or use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
