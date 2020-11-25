HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert work on Route V in Ralls County.
The road will be closed between Pine Street and Route V and Route T Junction for culvert replacements. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
The MoDOT traveler map is available at www.modot.org with current winter road conditions. Motorists can also subscribe to e-updates and receive road condition emails when winter weather could affect travel, along with text alerts about road closures.