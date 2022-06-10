MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on routes in Monroe County.
• Route E — Tuesday, June 14: Closures at County Road 670 to County Road 669 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Route D — Wednesday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 21: Closures at Missouri Route 151 to Randolph County Line between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
More information is available at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
