HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on Route F in Ralls County beginning Monday, Aug. 22:
Route F will be closed starting at Salem Lane and ending at Buffalo Lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Starting at Kingbird Lane and ending at Route C, Route F will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Route F will be closed from Bridgewater Lane to Finch Lane between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
From Finch Lane to Hays Creek Lane, Route F will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Route F will also be closed starting at Hummingbird Lane and ending at Audrain 572 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent,. Schedules are subject to change.
